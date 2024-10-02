Sign up
Photo 1230
Evening Albert Park Lake, Melbourne
A bit rushed and not much time for photos as getting ready to leave for Thailand on Friday
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1252
photos
134
followers
145
following
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
1st October 2024 6:29pm
Phil Howcroft
ace
love this , letterbox , human , dog and skyline all tick the "phil box"
October 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Thanks, Phil, feeling a bit rushed and all over the show this morning so your comments reassuring!
October 1st, 2024
