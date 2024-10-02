Previous
Evening Albert Park Lake, Melbourne by ankers70
Photo 1230

Evening Albert Park Lake, Melbourne

A bit rushed and not much time for photos as getting ready to leave for Thailand on Friday

2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
Phil Howcroft ace
love this , letterbox , human , dog and skyline all tick the "phil box"
October 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Thanks, Phil, feeling a bit rushed and all over the show this morning so your comments reassuring!
October 1st, 2024  
