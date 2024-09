Adelong Creek, Adelong NSW, Wiradjuri Country

A peaceful scene now, with poignant reminders of the hectic gold mining past of the Adelong Creek alluvial workings and Adelong Falls Gold Mill ruins all along the creek, some just visible on the left of this pic. These are the last substantial remains of the NSW gold fields left standing.



Recorded gold takings from the area between 1852 and 1916 amounted to roughly 25tons with more unrecorded.