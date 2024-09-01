Sign up
Previous
Photo 1199
Junction Bridge at sunset
McDonald Timber Truss Bridge built 1893 over the Tumut River near the confluence of the Tumut and Little Rivers, NSW. We are en route to Canberra staying a couple of nights in Tumut, NSW.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1220
photos
133
followers
142
following
328% complete
View this month »
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
31st August 2024 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-70
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome composition for this beautiful scene
August 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely golden glow.
August 31st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Lovely
August 31st, 2024
