Junction Bridge at sunset by ankers70
Photo 1199

Junction Bridge at sunset

McDonald Timber Truss Bridge built 1893 over the Tumut River near the confluence of the Tumut and Little Rivers, NSW. We are en route to Canberra staying a couple of nights in Tumut, NSW.

1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome composition for this beautiful scene
August 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely golden glow.
August 31st, 2024  
Mark St Clair
Lovely
Lovely
August 31st, 2024  
