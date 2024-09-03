Growing back into the landscape

Portable steam engine at Yarrangobilly Station on the Yarrangobilly Creek, on the Snowy Mountains Highway between Tumut and Cooma, in what is now Kosciusko National Park.



'Buffalo Pitts' portable steam engines were used for everything in the early days before this area was a national park. Portable steam engines of this type generating about 6hp were used to power saws, the milling of timber, the distillatioon of eucalytptus oil . . . you name it. Engines of this type, the smallest and lightest available, were first imported from the Pitts Agricultural Company in Buffalo New York in the 1890s. The steam engines needed to be light as they needed to be towed into position by horses or bullocks through rough and unforgiving country.



I was struck by how this once essential piece of equipment, unlikely ever to be moved again, is now growing back into the landscape with its colours melding with the surrounding vegetation.

