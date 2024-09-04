Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1202
In and out of the frame
A little bit of ICM at the Gauguin exhibition at the NGA Canberra. I was trying to capture this lady walking back and forth to look at the painting. I had to be really quick before she moved on and I quite like the outcome.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1223
photos
133
followers
142
following
329% complete
View this month »
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
3rd September 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the outcome too Suzanne
September 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close