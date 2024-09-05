Previous
Ring of memory
Ring of memory

For Get Pushed #631, Delwyn @dkbarnett challenged me to photograph a monument, trying to find a different or novel approach to the photograph.

Fortunately, we are in Canberra, ACT, for a couple of days and Canberra is well supplied with monuments.

This is a view of the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in ANZAC Avenue, Canberra. It's dedicated to all those Australians who served in Vietnam 1962–1973. I took this photo looking upwards at the ring suspended 7 metres above the podium floor of the memorial. The symbolic ring is made of granite segments and suspended by cables. Sealed within one of the segments (it is marked with a simple cross), is a scroll upon which have been inscribed the names of the dead. The ring also recalls the rotors of the helicopters used to transport so many into the battlefields of Vietnam.

I hope this photo will satisfy Delwyn's challenge.

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Phil Howcroft ace
cracking viewpoint
September 4th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice perspective. Put it in b&w and enter the b&w challenge. This moth's theme is circles.
September 4th, 2024  
