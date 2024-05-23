Sign up
Previous
Photo 1098
Marine Building, Vancouver
When it was built in 1929 at a then astronomical price of $2,300,000, the Marine Building was the tallest building in the British Empire. I like the way its reflection glows in the surrounding glass towers of Vancouver.
I am still sorting travel photos.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
6
5
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1115
photos
126
followers
132
following
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
7th May 2024 4:20am
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image. Both buildings contrast nicely
May 22nd, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Nicely composed!
May 22nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
very impressive Suzanne , faved
May 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I just love how you've composed this shot!
May 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great contrast of styles.
May 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 22nd, 2024
365 Project
close