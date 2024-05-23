Previous
Marine Building, Vancouver by ankers70
Marine Building, Vancouver

When it was built in 1929 at a then astronomical price of $2,300,000, the Marine Building was the tallest building in the British Empire. I like the way its reflection glows in the surrounding glass towers of Vancouver.

I am still sorting travel photos.

Corinne C ace
A beautiful image. Both buildings contrast nicely
May 22nd, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Nicely composed!
May 22nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very impressive Suzanne , faved
May 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I just love how you've composed this shot!
May 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great contrast of styles.
May 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 22nd, 2024  
