Home delights

Mary Siegle @mcsiegle challenged me to photograph something that is one of the best things about being home from travel, something you can't get anywhere else.
When you are travelling you eat out a lot and try different foods and that is a wonderful part of the travel experience. But, I find that I can't always get the foods I like to eat, or that the prices are so high that I have to eat food I don't usually eat. I found on this trip that there were more chips and potatoes than I am used to, and fewer salads and vegetables than I usually eat. So, my response to Mary's challenge is about the simple pleasures of a home cooked meal. So last night we had a roast chicken with lots of colourful vegetables: baked pumpkin, roasted cauliflower with garlic and cherry tomatoes, together with braised red cabbage.
I hope this is an adequate response to Mary's challenge.