Home delights

Mary Siegle @mcsiegle challenged me to photograph something that is one of the best things about being home from travel, something you can't get anywhere else.When you are travelling you eat out a lot and try different foods and that is a wonderful part of the travel experience. But, I find that I can't always get the foods I like to eat, or that the prices are so high that I have to eat food I don't usually eat. I found on this trip that there were more chips and potatoes than I am used to, and fewer salads and vegetables than I usually eat. So, my response to Mary's challenge is about the simple pleasures of a home cooked meal. So last night we had a roast chicken with lots of colourful vegetables: baked pumpkin, roasted cauliflower with garlic and cherry tomatoes, together with braised red cabbage.I hope this is an adequate response to Mary's challenge.