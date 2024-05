Looking up in the entrance to the Pendulum Gallery at 858 West Georgia Street, Vancouver.I liked the sentiments on the sign at the entrance to this building which reads:'The Atrium within this building is a public space dedicated to Vancouver's citizens and visitors for the enjoyment of the arts and urban life.Reflecting an accord between the City of Vancouver and the owner of this building the Atrium brings the arts and commerce under one roof for the benefit of all.'More information here: http://www.pendulumgallery.bc.ca/ Still sorting travel pics.