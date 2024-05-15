Previous
Toronto Tram by ankers70
Toronto Tram

Toronto trams have something of the look of the new Sydney trams.

With thanks to Peter Dulis @pdulis.


15th May 2024

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne
These colorful chairs are lovely
May 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great colourful chairs and pov.
May 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fab colorful photo
May 14th, 2024  
Corinne C
Great pic. I took the same pic a couple of years ago :-)
May 14th, 2024  
KV
Awesome composition… love all the lines and the way the chairs line up and there is the arriving tram.
May 14th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
vibrant and beautiful
May 14th, 2024  
