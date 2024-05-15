Sign up
Previous
Photo 1090
Toronto Tram
Toronto trams have something of the look of the new Sydney trams.
With thanks to Peter Dulis
@pdulis
.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
6
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
4th May 2024 3:12am
Tags
scenesoftheroad-67
Corinne
ace
These colorful chairs are lovely
May 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colourful chairs and pov.
May 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab colorful photo
May 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great pic. I took the same pic a couple of years ago :-)
May 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Awesome composition… love all the lines and the way the chairs line up and there is the arriving tram.
May 14th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
vibrant and beautiful
May 14th, 2024
