Previous
Photo 1092
Tulips
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
challenged me to to do a high key shot. After a bit of practice at a technique I don't use often, this is my response to her challenge
17th May 2024
17th May 24
3
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1109
photos
126
followers
133
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
13th May 2024 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-615
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely done!
May 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
May 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
beautiful
May 16th, 2024
