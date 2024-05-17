Previous
Tulips by ankers70
Tulips

Susan Wakely @wakelys challenged me to to do a high key shot. After a bit of practice at a technique I don't use often, this is my response to her challenge

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely done!
May 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
May 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
May 16th, 2024  
