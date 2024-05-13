Previous
Pencils or pool cues? by ankers70
Photo 1088

Pencils or pool cues?

The Sharp Centre for Design, OCAD University, Toronto, designed by Will Alsop of Alsop Architects (2008). Many thanks to 365ers (@northy and @summerfield for introducing me to this striking building with its pencil like legs (or maybe they are pool cues?).

It's very hard to get a good angle on the building because of the surroundings and it made me wish that good, striking architecture could have space around it so that the design can really be appreciated.

More info: https://oaa.on.ca/whats-on/bloaag/bloaag-detail/Sharp-Centre-for-Design-OCAD-University-1

13th May 2024

Ann H. LeFevre
Cool shot- and how fun to be escorted around Toronto by premiere 365ers Northy and Vikki!
May 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
An interesting design. What fun meeting up with fellow 365r’s.
We are get pushed partners this week. How about a high key shot. I will leave the subject up to you.
May 12th, 2024  
