Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1139
Tai Chi in the Park
Fawkner Park, South Yarra, Melbourne, Victoria.
There's a bird's eye view of Fawkner Park in this blog:
https://merill.net/2008/12/melbourne/
NB. This lady gave me permission to take photos and use them here.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
10
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1158
photos
132
followers
135
following
312% complete
View this month »
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
1st July 2024 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice candid- is this the leader/teacher?
July 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
No she does her routine every morning by herself in the park, with her music. At weekends she performs with a group. I see her often on my walks. I live in the old style red brick apartment building on the left of the photo with direct back gate access to the park.
@olivetreeann
July 2nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@ankers70
That's dedication!
July 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 2nd, 2024
KV
ace
Nice… love her colorful outfit.
July 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
excellent streetie
July 2nd, 2024
KWind
ace
Great shot!
July 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love this image. I'm a Tai Chi fan!
July 2nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
July 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice capture
July 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@olivetreeann