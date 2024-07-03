Previous
Tai Chi in the Park by ankers70
Photo 1139

Tai Chi in the Park

Fawkner Park, South Yarra, Melbourne, Victoria.

There's a bird's eye view of Fawkner Park in this blog: https://merill.net/2008/12/melbourne/

NB. This lady gave me permission to take photos and use them here.

3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice candid- is this the leader/teacher?
July 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
No she does her routine every morning by herself in the park, with her music. At weekends she performs with a group. I see her often on my walks. I live in the old style red brick apartment building on the left of the photo with direct back gate access to the park.
@olivetreeann
July 2nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@ankers70 That's dedication!
July 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 2nd, 2024  
KV ace
Nice… love her colorful outfit.
July 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
excellent streetie
July 2nd, 2024  
KWind ace
Great shot!
July 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love this image. I'm a Tai Chi fan!
July 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
July 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise