Piaf the Show by ankers70
Photo 1094

Piaf the Show

With Nathalie Lermitte. More info here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceayukY6lek

Day 365 of my third year with 365Project and how good it has been. Looking forward to my fourth year with this great group.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
299% complete

