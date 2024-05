Allen Lambert Galleria, Brookfield Place, Toronto, Canada



Designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, this is truly a grand arcade following in the tradition of the grand arcades of the late 19th century. I love arcades and have posted pics of several previously.



Posting early because flying back to Australia later today. We lose a day because we are flying west. The flight is only fifteen and a half hours direct but we lose 24 hours because of the time difference.