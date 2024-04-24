Previous
Under the bridges by ankers70
Photo 1069

Under the bridges

Another view from our walk around the canals in the Castlefield area of Manchester.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Classic under bridge dark and grunge. I like the way you have the two lighter views to either side.
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise