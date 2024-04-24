Sign up
Photo 1069
Under the bridges
Another view from our walk around the canals in the Castlefield area of Manchester.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
17th April 2024 5:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Classic under bridge dark and grunge. I like the way you have the two lighter views to either side.
April 24th, 2024
