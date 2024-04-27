Previous
Welsh window view by ankers70
Welsh window view

Maentwrog, Gogledd Cymru (North Wale)s, in the Vale of Ffestiniog, inside Parc Cenedlaethlol Eryri (Snowdonia National Park)


27th April 2024

Suzanne

@ankers70
Brian ace
This is stunning! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 27th, 2024  
