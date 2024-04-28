I walked across the World Heritage listed Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, (Llangollen, Gogledd Cymru) on the very narrow tow path on a very windy day. This navigable aqueduct carries the Llangollen Canal at a height of 39 metres. It's the longest aqueduct in Great Britain and the tallest in the world. The canal and the towpath are only 3.7m wide and while there is a safety rail on the towpath side there is nothing on the canal side (you can see in my photo where railings were meant to go but they were never completed). In my photo you can also see how high the aqueduct is above the Llangollen bridge across the River Dee below.
As I walked across, I caught this couple navigating their canoe across the canal, banging against the sides because of the wind. He yelled to her above the wind, 'Hold on and take a photo!'.