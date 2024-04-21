Previous
Bassin, Paris by ankers70
Bassin, Paris

Almost the last of the many sculptures along the Esplanade de la Defense,Paris, is 'Bassin' (Basin) by the Greek sculptor Panayotis Vassilakis, known as Takis, who lives and works in Paris. On an aquatic surface, Takis placed 49 multicoloured lights of different heights which flash in the evening, in a ballet of light, reflected in the water-filled basin. They are aligned along the historic axis toward the Arc de Triomphe, which in the photo can be seen in the distance. We were there in the morning so only saw them silhouetted against the sky.
Suzanne

ace
Diana ace
They sound amazing, fabulous capture and sight with that lovely cloudscape and the arc in the distance.
April 21st, 2024  
