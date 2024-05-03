Sign up
Photo 1078
Photo 1078
Montreal skyline
From Mont-Royal
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
2
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1094
photos
125
followers
131
following
295% complete
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
28th April 2024 5:26am
Brian
ace
Great POV choice. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful skyline, lovely foreground too.
May 3rd, 2024
