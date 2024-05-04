Previous
Suspension by ankers70
Suspension

Pont d'Isle suspension bridge, opened 1935, connecting Ile d'Orlean to the north shore of the St Lawrence River, Quebec.

4th May 2024

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Annie D
wonderful structure - great lines
May 5th, 2024  
