Photo 543
Half & Half May 2
Another shot from club member, Barbara's beautiful collection of china and glass.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
3
1
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4654
photos
113
followers
108
following
148% complete
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
3404
539
540
541
542
3405
3406
543
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Theme Months
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st May 2024 3:57pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
This really is beautiful and makes a perfect half and half which you forgot to tag in your tags
May 2nd, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
@grammyn
Thanks for catching that. I've added it.
May 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such pretty plates.
May 2nd, 2024
