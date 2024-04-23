9 - 1 = 8

The chocolates and I were sitting around in the living room. We had just finished watching “Finding Your Roots” and were considering what to do next for our photo sessions. I was thinking we might go back to family heirlooms and had been mentally reviewing the possibilities. The chocolates, on the other hand, were keen for adventures and had been tossing out suggestions—most of which were impractical. As it turns out the next program to come on was very interesting — featuring profiles of a dance group of individuals with various disabilities led by a deaf dancer, an LGBTQ mariachi band, and a group of women (retired dancers) in San Francisco’s Chinatown called the Grant Avenue Follies. All three are challenging conventional stereotypes and preconceived definitions of what people are able to do. We became so interested that we forgot about taking a photo until it was nearly finished and Dan called to remind me I still needed to go over to his apartment and help him give his cat a pill.



I said to the chocolates. “Look, for tonight, let’s forget about doing the perfect photo and just show our 365 friends what we’re actually doing. I was hoping for at least a nice shot of the nine chocolates—nine being my next favorite number after 27. But wouldn’t you know it! One of them cut out , spoiling my “nine chocolate” photo. I didn’t object too strenuously, however. He was diving into the photography manual to do some research—re-reading the section on HDR.