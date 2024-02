Pears

For the artist challenge. A still life inspired by those of Neil Driver. I wanted to find a good landscape (his other specialty), but didn't get out of town. I went up to the Bluemont Scenic Overlook, but realized right away that everything in view was in the city. I stayed and took a bunch of other photos, but decided I'd better go to the supermarket and buy some fruit to complete my get pushed challenge, which was to do something for the artist challenge.