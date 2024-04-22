Before the film began

Sunday there was a free advance showing of “The Xenophobes” an independent film written, directed and produced by a friend and using mostly local talent in front of and behind the camera. Frank has a small part in it. He couldn’t attend because he was performing in a matinee of “South Pacific” at the Manhattan Arts Center, directed by one of the co-producers of the film (who also plays a character in it). I really enjoyed the movie — was super impressed with the quality of the acting, scenes, special effects etc. I took this quick shot while people were still arriving. By the time it began there wasn’t an empty seat in the theatre. They put up extra chairs and a few people sat on the steps leading up the side of the rows.