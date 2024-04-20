Previous
Next
A little experimentation... by mcsiegle
Photo 3400

A little experimentation...

...but no actual HDR image in response to my get pushed challenge of HDR which Kali gave me. This and the other thing I am tagging are only documentation of my good intentions, but are not a proper response to the challenge.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
931% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@kali66 Can I have a rain check? I'll tag you when/if I get a proper HDR image. My intentions were good, but didn't get around to doing all the work this week.
April 22nd, 2024  
kali ace
looks like you were really investigating it, using 3 shots is hardcore :) you could maybe have tried a shortcut with software but kudos for at least giving it some thought
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise