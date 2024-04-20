Sign up
A little experimentation...
...but no actual HDR image in response to my get pushed challenge of HDR which Kali gave me. This and the other thing I am tagging are only documentation of my good intentions, but are not a proper response to the challenge.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
0
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-611
Mary Siegle
ace
@kali66
Can I have a rain check? I'll tag you when/if I get a proper HDR image. My intentions were good, but didn't get around to doing all the work this week.
April 22nd, 2024
kali
ace
looks like you were really investigating it, using 3 shots is hardcore :) you could maybe have tried a shortcut with software but kudos for at least giving it some thought
April 22nd, 2024
