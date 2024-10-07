Previous
Monday morning by mcsiegle
Photo 3503

Monday morning

This is as much as I can see of the new and improved left knee. Picture taken quickly as the nurse was about to replace the ice packs and blankets on top.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Wendy ace
Wishing you a speedy recovery.
October 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pleased the op is done ! and wishing you a successful recovery , I have had both completely replaced knees - not pain-free at first - but still going 9 and 10 years later !!
October 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Mary I have been thinking of you. Speedy recovery.
October 7th, 2024  
