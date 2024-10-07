Sign up
Photo 3503
Monday morning
This is as much as I can see of the new and improved left knee. Picture taken quickly as the nurse was about to replace the ice packs and blankets on top.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
knee
,
mcs-knee
Wendy
ace
Wishing you a speedy recovery.
October 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pleased the op is done ! and wishing you a successful recovery , I have had both completely replaced knees - not pain-free at first - but still going 9 and 10 years later !!
October 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Mary I have been thinking of you. Speedy recovery.
October 7th, 2024
