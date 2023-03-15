8 Months

8 months today life changed forever and I lost my mom unexpectedly.

My therapist has been suggesting that I get back into photography or writing. Today was the World Wide Minute, so although I hadn't planned, I thought I'd give it a shot (photography...shot...HA) The post it note with text is the same from my original photo. My settings were completely off and made the text very blurred, but I liked it. I thought it spoke well to the "brain fog" I've experienced in my grief. I went to upload to Facebook and deleted the JPEG instead of opened the file.

Although I missed the moment for WWM, I still wanted to upload. Instead of altering settings, I added an effect from Pixlr.