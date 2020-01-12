Previous
Next
Mr. Sun Is Smiling. by meotzi
Photo 590

Mr. Sun Is Smiling.

He's smiling so much, it feels like July instead of January. 65ºF this morning and heading for 70 which is 40 degrees warmer than normal. This weekend was a climate change guilty pleasure, I guess.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Caryn

@meotzi
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise