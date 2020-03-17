Previous
Happy St. Patrick's Day, Mr. Sun. by meotzi
Photo 621

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Mr. Sun.

Thanks for the snow and the rain.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Caryn

@meotzi
170% complete

