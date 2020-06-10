Previous
Next
The Dame's Rocket Is Leaving. by meotzi
Photo 652

The Dame's Rocket Is Leaving.

And the vicious roses have arrived. Later on, way down in the flat green spot at center back, it will be Jewelweed but the Pokeweed will block it from view.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise