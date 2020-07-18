Previous
Bellflowers After The Storm by meotzi
Photo 669

Bellflowers After The Storm

Finally some of these showed up in my yard. They've been growing all around the neighborhood for decades but just got to my yard. Even the Brook Lobelia from half a mile away beat them here. Slackers. :D
18th July 2020

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
@meotzi



Annie-Sue ace
I wonder if I'll think of them as slacker flowers now?!
July 18th, 2020  
