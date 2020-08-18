Previous
The Oakland Avenue Puddle Returns by meotzi
Photo 678

The Oakland Avenue Puddle Returns

We have had no rain for almost two months but got a little bit each of the preceding 3 days. The puddle was back for a short time.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Caryn

@meotzi
Desi
Puddles, glorious puddles. I feel like I have come to know the Oakland Avenue Puddle pretty well over the past years
August 19th, 2020  
