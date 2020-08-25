Previous
Mom's Bike Unscathed Again. by meotzi
Mom's Bike Unscathed Again.

This is from yesterday and not from the beginning of the month though it looks like it. More chain saw and rake work for me.
25th August 2020

Caryn

@meotzi
narayani
That’s a lot of work! I see what you mean about the size of those nuts!
August 25th, 2020  
