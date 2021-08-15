Previous
Evening Primrose With Bee. by meotzi
The pollinators are really digging this patch of sweet peas, thistle, and evening primrose. There was a hummingbird working these flowers but she didn't stick around long enough to be photographed.
15th August 2021

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
