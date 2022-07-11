Previous
Next
Drawing with silver by metzpah
192 / 365

Drawing with silver

Scrap of paper prepared with ground that accepts marks from a metal tool.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise