Previous
Photo 592
New Trellis
Rotting posts and wimpy slats replaced and they even saved the bird houses. I hope trimming the vine early was okay and the grapes like their new climb.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
0
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
592
photos
10
followers
14
following
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
15th August 2023 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grapevine
,
trellis
Diana
ace
That sure looks lovely now, hope to see it all nice and green again.
August 16th, 2023
