Cicada by metzpah
Cicada

Found on the ground so set up in a prettier setting. Sad it wasn’t alive but kind of fun knowing it wouldn’t fly away.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
