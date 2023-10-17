Previous
Next
Leaping for the big shiny ball by metzpah
Photo 655

Leaping for the big shiny ball

Playing with a jumping kitty cutout silhouette
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, so beautifully done.
October 19th, 2023  
Katherine Nutt
@ludwigsdiana thank you! The concept wasn’t executed quite how I hoped but quite pleased and may find more things for the paper kitty to chase
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise