Photo 655
Leaping for the big shiny ball
Playing with a jumping kitty cutout silhouette
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Diana
ace
I love this, so beautifully done.
October 19th, 2023
Katherine Nutt
@ludwigsdiana
thank you! The concept wasn’t executed quite how I hoped but quite pleased and may find more things for the paper kitty to chase
October 19th, 2023
