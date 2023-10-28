Sign up
Photo 664
A treat from the past
Missed these. Probably a good thing I can’t get them where I live now.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Tags
food
pastry
Diana
ace
They look delicious but are new to me.
October 29th, 2023
