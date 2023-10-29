Sign up
Cake for an Octogenarian Wedding
The ring bear amongst fondant leaves
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
29th October 2023 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
this looks fabulous, did you make it?
October 30th, 2023
