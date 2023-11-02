Previous
Chilliwack railroad by metzpah
Photo 669

Chilliwack railroad

2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Katherine Nutt

@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
Jerzy ace
Nice capture of rail and mountain. I lived in Chilliwack a long time ago but still like the country side there.
November 2nd, 2023  
Katherine Nutt
Thank you @jerzyfotos I am visiting family and we took a walk around the block 😸
November 2nd, 2023  
