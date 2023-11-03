Sign up
Previous
Photo 670
Rocks of Remembrance
Placed in the park to honour children of residential schools for National Truth and Reconciliation day on September 30th.
A beautiful and poignant message to find over a month later
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Katherine Nutt
@metzpah
Canadian living in the USA. I enjoy art and nature. Seeing the world through whimsical mystical eyes.
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
670
Tags
and
,
truth
,
day”
,
reconciliation
,
“first
,
”national
,
nations”
