Previous
Next
A Neighbour by mgmurray
190 / 365

A Neighbour

I left out a treat for my neighbour today in the midst of a mild snow squall. It was much appreciated!
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise