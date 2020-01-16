Previous
After Tobogganing by mgmurray
200 / 365

After Tobogganing

We had a big snowfall last night, which continued into today. Finally, the kids can enjoy tobogganing!
Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
