Griffin Portrait by mgmurray
201 / 365

Griffin Portrait

When it is -21 degrees celcius outside, I choose to stay in! Therefore, Griffin is my photo subject for the day.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
