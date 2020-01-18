Previous
Another Snow Squall by mgmurray
202 / 365

Another Snow Squall

We are in the midst of a snow squall and are expecting more than 20 cm of snow today with more coming tonight!
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Janet
Makes me feel cold just to look at it!
January 18th, 2020  
