Resilient Orchid

I have had this orchid plant for a couple of years, but I thought it had died last spring. Since I thought it was dead I threw it outside with a pile of other waste flower pots in a corner of my garden. In the fall I noticed that in spite of my total neglect (and zero watering), the plant still had a couple of green leaves. I brought it in and watered it. Now it has shown its thankfulness by giving me one flower with more to come. I see 4 more buds!