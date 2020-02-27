Previous
Ms. Downy Woodpecker by mgmurray
242 / 365

Ms. Downy Woodpecker

I caught this woodpecker in action, pecking for food!
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Diana ace
what a nice catch, she seems to be watching you ;-)
March 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
