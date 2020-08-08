Previous
The Favourite Spot by mgmurray
298 / 365

The Favourite Spot

This Belted Kingfisher is often seen at this same spot.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Lou Ann ace
Their beaks are so big! Great capture.
August 16th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Awesome capture............I find them so hard to capture!
August 16th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice shot...and he’s got something to say!
August 17th, 2020  
