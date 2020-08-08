Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
298 / 365
The Favourite Spot
This Belted Kingfisher is often seen at this same spot.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
301
photos
58
followers
55
following
82% complete
View this month »
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
Lou Ann
ace
Their beaks are so big! Great capture.
August 16th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Awesome capture............I find them so hard to capture!
August 16th, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice shot...and he’s got something to say!
August 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close